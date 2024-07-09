Peter & Sons teams up with Relax Gaming to expand its game reach

The partnership will facilitate the distribution of Peter & Sons’ innovative content across various regulated markets.

Press release.- Peter & Sons has announced it has sealed a new agreement with Relax Gaming. This partnership will see Peter & Sons become the latest powered by Relax partner, a collaboration set to bring a fresh wave of excitement to the igaming market.

Expanding horizons across regulated markets

The partnership with Relax Gaming will facilitate the distribution of Peter & Sons’ content across various regulated markets, including the UK, Denmark, Sweden, Ontario, Greece and Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) jurisdictions. “This strategic move will significantly enhance the reach of Peter & Sons’ distinctive games, bringing their creative and engaging experiences to a broader audience,” the company stated.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Relax Gaming as a P2P partner,” said Yann Bautista commercial director of Peter & Sons. “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to push the boundaries of game design and deliver unparalleled gaming experiences. With Relax Gaming’s robust platform and extensive network, we are confident that our games will captivate players across multiple markets.”

Breaking new ground in visuals and gameplay

Peter & Sons stated it has been breaking new ground in visuals and gameplay, earning a reputation for their unique artistic style and innovative mechanics. The partnership with Relax Gaming will enable the company to leverage Relax Gaming’s distribution capabilities, ensuring their high-quality games reach a wider audience while maintaining their commitment to excellence and creativity.

“Relax Gaming’s reputation for excellence and their extensive network will enable us to showcase our games to a broader audience. We are eager to collaborate with their talented team and leverage their expertise to take our game distribution to the next level,” added Yann.

Relax Gaming director of Aggregation Commercials Nicholas Hammon commented: “Adding Peter and Sons’ premium range of content to our platform is an exciting collaboration. Peter and Sons’ distinctive approach to creating games and storytelling is well recognized and loved by a wide range of players and they are a welcome addition to the Relax family.”