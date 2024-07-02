Kirsten O’Neill named Chief Financial Officer at Relax Gaming

Kirsten O’Neill will replace Markus Kruk, who will move into the role of chief corporate development officer.

Press release.- Relax Gaming has appointed Kirsten O’Neill as its new chief financial officer (CFO).

Kirsten steps into her new role after joining Relax Gaming in 2021 as group finance manager. Before this, she held key finance positions at NetEnt and Yggdrasil Gaming.

This promotion underscores Relax Gaming’s dedication to nurturing top talent and promoting from within. Martin Stålros, after nearly a decade as chief operating officer, recently advanced to the role of CEO.

Longstanding CFO Markus Kruk, who has held the position for nine years leading up to Kirsten’s appointment will move into the role of chief corporate development officer. This will see him focus on exploring new product verticals and strategic partnerships as the brand continues to grow rapidly in key markets worldwide.

Kirsten O’Neill, CFO at Relax Gaming said: “I could not be prouder to take the next step in my career and become CFO at Relax Gaming. This is a special company that has played a huge role in my development over the last several years.

“I am truly excited to continue all of the great work that Markus has achieved ensuring that we are sustainable as a business and I look forward to what lies ahead.”

Martin Stålros, CEO of Relax Gaming added: “We are delighted to announce Kirsten as Relax Gaming’s second-ever CFO. She has been a pivotal part of our team for some time and has a fantastic reputation as someone who can be trusted to help us towards our next major milestones as we enter our latest chapter. I am thrilled to see her take the next step of her journey as she genuinely deserves this opportunity.”

“I would also like to take the opportunity to thank Markus for his outstanding efforts as CFO, we both joined the business around the same time, and he has been instrumental to the journey Relax Gaming has taken as a company. I look forward to his continued journey as chief corporate development officer, and to working together closely in his new role.”