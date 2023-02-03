Petar Bachev joins GeWeTe team as new sales director

He is in charge of developing a clear strategy for the Balkan market in order to significantly strengthen the presence of GeWeTe.

Press release.- The sales team of GeWeTe Geldwechsel- & Sicherheitstechnik is delighted to have reinforcement: Petar Bachev is joining the company as sales director for the Balkans area. He is in charge of developing a clear strategy for the Balkan market in order to significantly strengthen the presence of GeWeTe.

The 35-year-old has gained most of his professional experience in the gambling industry: in the last 14 years, the native of Sofia has worked in various areas such as research and development, business strategy, production and sales. During this time, he acquired extensive know-how in both the bricks-and-mortar and online-based gaming business and is therefore ideally suited for the position of Sales Director.

“We are very happy to have acquired such a competent colleague in Petar Bachev. I am sure he will be instrumental in strengthening our presence in the Balkans,” explains Aristidis Tsikouras, CEO of GeWeTe. “The gaming industry simply appeals to me. Now being a part of GeWeTe and thus also a part of the Gauselmann Group makes me really proud,” says Petar Bachev. “I am very much looking forward to mastering future challenges and celebrating future successes.”

See also: GeWeTe announces the launch of a brand-new compact version of the Cash-Center

The steady growth and need for flexible payment options is increasing worldwide, whether it be cash, debit or credit card, or online payment – this is one of many areas of expertise at the Gauselmann subsidiary GeWeTe.

The growing demand for automated pay stations, money changing and payment systems both at home and abroad has paved the way for the GeWeTe team’s to expansion to the Balkans in order to offer customers the best possible sales and on-site support.