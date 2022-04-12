GeWeTe announces the launch of a brand-new compact version of the Cash-Center

New addition to the GeWeTe portfolio: the Cash-Center Slim cash handling and payment system.

Cash-Center Slim is the compact cash handling system for sports betting shops, casinos and AGCs.

Press release.- GeWeTe launched the Cash-Center on the market over 16 years ago. The Gauselmann subsidiary has now brought out a brand-new compact version of the cash handling and payment system: the Cash-Center Slim for sports betting shops, casinos and AGCs (adult gaming centres).

“We continuously develop our machines. With the Cash-Center Slim, our aim was to develop an extremely compact and slim cabinet that provides all of the familiar functions of a cash handling system”, explains Managing Director Aristidis Tsikouras. “We have succeeded in doing exactly that.”

As it is only 30 cm wide, the Cash-Center Slim is ideally suited to installation locations that don’t have a lot of floor space. GeWeTe uses almost the entire cabinet width for a 15-inch touch display, which makes it even more user-friendly for players. The Cash-Center Slim is 170 cm tall and 52 cm deep.

To ensure uncomplicated cash handling, the system has a bank note validator, a bank note cashbox for up to 1,000 bills as well as a bank note dispenser with capacity for up to 2,000 bills in four denominations. It is also possible to break bills. It dispenses coins ranging from 1 cent to 2 euros.

In addition, the Cash-Center Slim has a receipt printer, a QR scanner and a TITO printer. This enables also TITO ticket redemption in casinos and AGCs.

An integrated RFID card system reads both customer cards and staff/technician cards. In this way, guests can avail of cashless solutions by card and staff can easily access their staff accounts and the system’s service menu.

The Cash-Center Slim also fits in visually into all operations, as you can customise the cabinet colour and the design of the front panel. “We can put any motif on the front panel by using UV direct printing”, explains Aristidis Tsikouras. The standard version has a black cabinet and a printed front with grey tones.