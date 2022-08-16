Peru promulgates legalisation of online gaming and sports betting

The Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism has a period of 120 business days to prepare regulations for the new law.

Peru.- A month after its approval by Congress, the Peruvian government has enacted Law 31,557, legalising online gambling and sports betting. The law has been published in the official gazette, El Peruano.

The law covers tax on remote games and sports betting and designates the competent administrative authority, applicable infractions and sanctions and the exercise of powers of supervision, control, inspection and sanctions.

The Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism (Mincetur) will be the administrative authority at the national level that regulates, authorises, revokes, supervises and sanctions the exploitation of remote games and remote sports betting. It has 120 business days to prepare the regulations for the new law.

Details of the new law

The purposes of the new law are to

Guarantee that the operation of games and remote sports betting is conducted with integrity, honesty, transparency and equal treatment.

Protect vulnerable sectors of the population through access controls for minors and implementation of responsible gaming policies aimed at preventing the development of addictive behaviours.

Prevent the exploitation of remote gaming and remote sports betting from being used for the commission of crimes related to money laundering and financing of terrorism or for the commission of fraud, computer crimes and any other illicit purpose.

The Law bears the signatures of president Pedro Castillo Terrones and the head of the ministerial cabinet, Aníbal Torres Vásquez.

