Brazil deputies’ Tourism Commission to host debate on gambling

The debate will take place amid the launch of a new book containing interviews with figures involved in the push for gaming legislation.

Brazil.- The Chamber of Deputies Tourism Commission has announced that tomorrow (Wednesday June 29), it will hold an open debate on the legalisation of gambling. The debate was requested by deputy Newton Cardoso (MDB-MG) to mark the launch of a new book.

Brazil’s proposed gaming legislation, Bill 442/91, has been approved by the chamber at the end of February and is pending consideration by the Federal Senate. That may not happen until next year.

Cardoso said: “The debate on the subject is timely and of national interest, since the legalization of games of chance is shown as a promising path for the recovery of the economy, above all, generating jobs and foreign currency for the country.”

Luiz Carlos Prestes, one of the main advocates of gambling legalisation in Brazil, is publishing the title, “Brazil, Você Tá Duro Porque Quer”. The book brings together a collection of interviews that he conducted in 2021 with various personalities linked to the gaming sector in the country.

“The book has 31 interviews with politicians, businessmen, lawyers and artists about gambling as a recreational activity and business capable of generating hundreds of thousands of formal jobs and billions of reais in taxes,” Cardoso explained.

According to what was communicated, participants in the debate will include Leônidas Oliveira, Minas Gerais secretary of state for culture and tourism, the author Luiz Carlos Prestes Filho and the lawyer Luiz Felipe Maia.

Highlights of the Gambling Regulatory Framework

Brazil’s proposed gambling legislation would allow permanent or temporary licenses for the exploitation of games of chance, including bingo halls, casinos, animal games and resorts with integrated casinos, as well as tourist operations.

If the project is approved as it is, each state will be able to have one casino, with the exception of Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Amazonas and Pará, which may have two, and São Paulo, with three, due to their sizes.

The project would also allow river casinos, with one per river with an extension between 1,500km and 2,500km; two on a river between 2,500km and 3,500km and three, maximum, when the river extends for more than 3,500km. The maximum would be 10. Such vessels would not be allowed to anchor in the same place for more than 30 consecutive days.

