Pennsylvania’s Hollywood Casino York celebrates first anniversary

Hollywood Casino York took in over $77m in its first year.

Hollywood Casino York plans to add 70 more slot games.

US.- Penn National Gaming’s Hollywood Casino York, located in the York Galleria Mall in South Pennsylvania, is turning one year old. To celebrate, the casino plans to add 70 more slot games by late September.

The casino has activities planned this weekend to celebrate its first year in business. There will be a country music show with the Grant Bryan Band playing Friday and Saturday. A complimentary champagne bar will operate from noon to 8pm in the D&D Lounge today and there will be a brunch buffet on Sunday.

Today (August 12), players who earned My Choice Points from August 1-12 will be entered into a draw for free slot play and other prizes. There will be more giveaways on Saturday and on Sunday will spotlight big winners from the past year.

JoDee Streuber, marketing director of parent company Penn National Gaming, said: “We are thrilled to be celebrating our one-year anniversary at Hollywood Casino York and look forward to many more years as a member of this incredible community,”

According to the data released by the Pennsylvania Gaming Commission, Hollywood Casino York took in $77m in revenue between its opening last summer and June 30. The majority of the casino’s revenue comes from slots.

See also: Pennsylvania reports record annual gaming revenue