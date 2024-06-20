Pennsylvania’s Hollywood Casino hires dealers for return of live poker

Hollywood Casino’s poker room closed in 2020 during the pandemic.

US.- Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course is hiring 30 dealers as it prepares to resume poker. The casino in East Hanover Township, Pennsylvania, closed its poker room in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Poker tables will be installed adjacent to the sportsbook entrance, in a different place from where the poker room was before the pandemic.

Employees will receive $13 an hour during training. They will be able to keep their own tips after training is complete. The casino says no experience is necessary.

“We’re excited to bring poker back,” Tony Frabbiele, vice president and general manager of operations at Hollywood Casino’s Pennsylvania properties, told PennLive in January. He also said that Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course is hiring 30 poker dealers, while Hollywood Casino Morgantown is hiring 20 poker dealers. Hollywood Casino Morgantown, which sits along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Caernarvon Township, Berks County, is launching live poker for the first time.