Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches record $5.7bn in 2023

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s figures show revenue increased by 9.3 per cent compared to 2022.

US.- Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $5.7bn in 2023. That figure is 9.3 per cent above 2022 revenue ($5.2bn). Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board are slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs).

The primary driver of growth was igaming revenue, which rose by almost 28 per cent compared to 2022, reaching $1.74bn. Slot machines were the highest revenue contributor, generating $2.46bn, while table games generated $971.74m, up 1.9 per cent year-on-year.

Sports wagering revenue totalled $458.62m, a 14.3 per cent rise from 2022. The sports wagering handle was $7.68bn, up 5.9 per cent. Tax revenue reached a record $2.34bn (2022: $2.12bn).

In December, market revenue was $534.2m, beating the previous record of $515.3m set in March 2023. The figure was 12.5 per cent higher than in December 2022 ($475m) and up 20.1 per cent from November 2023.