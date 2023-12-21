Pennsylvania gaming revenue reach $444.5m in November

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s figures show revenue increased 1.74 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has reported that November’s gaming revenue in the state was $444.5m. That’s a decrease of 1.74 per cent year-over-year and 8 per cent from October 2023.

The sports betting handle reached $934.1m. Sports betting revenue was $12.9m, down from $52.9m from the same period in 2022. Igaming revenue was $158m, up 22.84 per cent compared to November 2022. Harrah’s Philadelphia saw the largest increase of 114.07 per cent. For land-based operations, slots revenue was up 2.25 per cent year-over-year to $189.7m and table games revenue was down 1.71 per cent at $77.9m.

Fantasy contests revenue increased 1.95 per cent to $2.6m. DraftKings took $1.8m, up 18.15 per cent.

Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board fines two gaming venues

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCC) has approved two consent agreements presented by the Board’s Office of Enforcement Counsel (OEC). The fines total $45,000.

Mountainview Thoroughbred Racing Association, operator of Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in Dauphin County, received a $40,000 fine for three instances in which individuals under the age of 21 accessed the gaming floor and gambled. Lightning Gaming, a licenced slot machine manufacturer headquartered in Delaware County, received a $5,000 fine for failure to notify the board of material changes to their financial status.

