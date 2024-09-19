Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $510.1m in August

Revenue increased by 11.6 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests in Pennsylvania reached $510.1m in August. That’s an 11.6 per cent increase compared to August 2023. Valley Forge Casino Resort saw the highest growth, with revenue up 45.1 per cent year-on-year. According to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s report, tax revenue was $215m.

Total revenue from retail slot machines was $211m, an increase from $203m in August 2023. There were 24,595 machines in operation compared to 25,206 in August 2023. Tax revenue from slot machines was $106m.

Retail table games revenue was $80m, and tax revenue from table games was $13m. Igaming generated gross revenue of $183m, up from $144m from August 2023. Tax revenue generated from internet gaming was $81m.

See also: Pennsylvania gaming regulator fines casino for taking bets by phone

Hollywood Casino at Penn National led in igaming revenue with $72.1m, a 19.5 per cent increase. Valley Forge Casino Resort posted $45.9m, an increase of 41.7 per cent, and Rivers Casino Philadelphia $30.9m, up 9.9 per cent.

The sports wagering handle was $485m, up from $393m. The taxable revenue figure was $30m, and tax was $10m.