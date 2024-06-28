Pennsylvania gaming regulator fines casino for taking bets by phone

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has issued a $100,000 fine to Stadium Casino.

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) approved a $100,000 consent agreement presented by the board’s Office of Enforcement Counsel (OEC) against Stadium Casino, operator of Live! Casino and Hotel Philadelphia, for taking sports wagers by phone. Live! Casino Sportsbook accepted 15 wagers totalling $287,421 over an eight-day period from a patron who was not present in the casino.

Proxy wagers are prohibited by the Pennsylvania Gaming Act. Three Live! Casino Sportsbook employees who accepted the wagers were fired, and the PGCB revoked their gaming employment licences. The patron was placed on the board’s Involuntary Exclusion list and can no longer gamble in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board also denied the removal of two people placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List for leaving minors unattended in a vehicle while they gambled in a casino in 2019 and 2022.

“Actions such as these to deny statewide gambling privileges serve as a reminder that adults are prohibited from leaving minors unattended in the parking lot or garage, a hotel, or other venues at a casino since it creates a potentially unsafe and dangerous environment for the children,” the board said.