Pennsylvania gaming regulator renews licence for Mohegan Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has renewed Mohegan Pennsylvania’s Category 1 casino licence.

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has unanimously voted to renew the Category 1 horse track casino licence of Downs Racing, LP, operator of Mohegan Pennsylvania in Luzerne County.

The PGCB determined that Downs Racing had fulfilled the obligations under its previously approved casino operator’s licence and therefore qualified to have its licence renewed for an additional five-year period.

A public input hearing was held in September 2023 in the casino’s host municipality, Plains Township, where personnel of Mohegan Pennsylvania submitted exhibits and presented testimony on aspects of the facility’s operation since its last licence renewal was granted. The public was permitted to provide testimony about the casino and its impact on the community.

In reaching its decision, the board also received information from local government officials, community groups and the PA State Police, along with the Gaming Control Board’s Office of Enforcement Counsel, Bureau of Investigations and Enforcement, Office of Compulsive and Problem Gaming, and Bureau of Casino Compliance.

A public hearing was held in Harrisburg today to permit board members to further question Downs Racing’s representatives about any remaining issues prior to voting on the renewal.

Since its opening in November 2006 through December 2023, Mohegan Pennsylvania has generated $4,035,535,943 in gross revenue from the play of retail slot machines and table games, sports wagering and iGaming, and has returned to the Commonwealth a total of $2,066,749,049 from tax revenue, assessments and fees. Mohegan Pennsylvania currently operates 1,630 slot machines and 67 table games while employing 891 persons.