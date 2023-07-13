Pennsylvania gaming regulator enhances self-exclusion tools

Three additional self-exclusion programmes are now available.

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has launched a more user-friendly online system that enables people to self-exclude from participating in any gambling activity regulated by the board.

The Self-Exclusion Programme began in 2006 to permit people to ban themselves from entering and gambling at Pennsylvania casinos. It was expanded after the passage in 2017 of the Gaming Expansion Act. Three additional self-exclusion programmes are now available for igaming (including online sports wagering), video gaming terminals (VGTs) at truck stops and online fantasy sports.

While a person is self-excluded, gaming facilities and operators in the Commonwealth must refuse wagers. If someone on a list is found to be participating in gaming, they may be charged with criminal trespass and any gambling winnings are confiscated.

People who wish to enroll for a self-exclusion programme can now complete the enrollment online. They can

enroll in one, several, or all self-exclusion programmes;

request removal from casino self-exclusion;

extend the period of their self-exclusion ban period;

view their self-exclusion documents and status in real-time;

update their personal information

access links to gambling disorder information and the helpline.

For identity verification purposes and to ensure confidentiality, individuals enrolling must upload a selfie, a picture of their photo ID, and must receive Lexis Nexis verification during the enrollment process.

