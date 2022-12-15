Pennsylvania gaming regulator issues fine for unapproved wagers

The board also banned five adults from all casinos in the Commonwealth.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has issued a penalty after it prohibited bets on a boxing match.

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has approved a $7,500 consent agreement presented by its Office of Enforcement Counsel (OEC) against Mountainview Thoroughbred Racing Association and BetMGM for accepting sports wagers on an unapproved sporting event.

Mountainview Thoroughbred Racing Association operates Hollywood Casino Morgantown in Berks County with BetMGM as its sports wagering partner. The sportsbook accepted and paid out wagers on the Victor Belfort vs Evander Holyfield boxing match held on September 11, 2021, after the PGCB specifically notified operators that wagering on the event would not be permitted. BetMGM accepted 76 wagers.

The board has also acted on petitions by OEC to ban five adults from all casinos in the Commonwealth after they left children unattended in order to gamble:

A male and female were placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving two children, ages 11 and 13, unattended in a vehicle in the Presque Isle Downs & Casino parking lot. The children were found by security after being left unattended in a running vehicle for 7 minutes while the adults wagered at a slot machine.

A male was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving an 8-year-old unattended in a vehicle in the Presque Isle Downs & Casino. The child was unattended in a non-running vehicle for 18 minutes while the adults wagered at the sportsbook.

A male and female were placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving two children ages 5 and 14 unattended in a running vehicle in the Rivers Casino Pittsburgh parking garage. The children were unattended for 35 minutes while the male gambled at slot machines and the female used the Player’s Club kiosk and ate at a restaurant.

The PGCB says that so far in 2022 it identified 285 incidents of adults leaving children unattended to gamble at Pennsylvania casinos.

