Pennsylvania gaming regulator approves three fines totaling $32,500

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board issued fines to three gambling companies for violating state regulations.

US.- At this week’s meeting, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) approved three consent agreements presented by the PGCB’s Office of Enforcement Counsel leading to fines for violating state regulations. CPC Bucks County, Stadium Casino Westmoreland and TDN Money Systems have each received a penalty from the Pennsylvania regulator. The fines totalled $32,500.

The consent agreements approved are as follows:

CPC Bucks County, LLC, d/b/a/ Chickie’s and Pete’s, a fine of $17,500 for overservice of alcohol to patrons;

Stadium Casino Westmoreland, LLC, operator of Live! Casino Pittsburgh, a fine of $7,500 for a self-exclusion violation;

TDN Money Systems, Inc., a fine of $7,500 for failure to notify the Board of a change of control of the company.

CDC Bucks County, LLC operates a Chickie’s and Pete’s restaurant at Parx Casino in Bensalem. The $17,500 fine stemmed from three incidents involving six patrons who were overserved alcohol at the restaurant leading to visible intoxication of each of the individuals.

The incident that led to a fine of $7,500 against Stadium Casino Westmoreland, LLC involved a Self-Excluded individual who was able to gamble at table games and receive a cash advance at the company’s Live! Pittsburgh Casino facility. Pursuant to PGCB regulations, a casino must identify self-excluded patrons and refuse gaming privileges and other gaming-related activities such as the cashing of checks or cash advances.

Finally, a $7,500 fine was levied against TDN Money Systems, Inc., designated by the Board as a Manufacturer Designee, because it failed to timely provide the Board with a change of control notification when the wholly-owned company was divested to two other licensed individuals.

See also: Pennsylvania regulator fines three gaming operators

PGCB renewed licence for Hollywood Casino at the Meadows

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has unanimously voted to renew the Category 1 Racetrack Casino operator licence for Washington Trotting Association, operator of Hollywood Casino at the Meadows in Washington County.

The seven-member board determined that Washington Trotting Association had fulfilled the obligations under its current licence and therefore qualified to have the licence renewed for an additional five-year period.

The board’s process enables both the operator and the public to provide information relevant to the renewal decision.

See also: Pennsylvania casino presents plan to prevent children from being left unattended