Pavel Maria: “Imagine Live Romania aims to entertain and captivate our partners’ audiences by bringing new playing experiences”

The Imagine Live Romania studio is set to open in the third quarter of the year.

Imagine Live Romania CEO gives some insights about the company, its immediate future, and its importance in Bucharest.

Interview.- Imagine Live Romania CEO, Pavel Maria, spoke about the company’s growth, the grand opening of Imagine Live Romania studio in the heart of Bucharest, and how the company creates a positive and inclusive workplace environment for employees.

Can you tell us a few things about yourself and Imagine Live Romania and its services for those who don’t know?

I want to start by saying that it’s a great pleasure for Imagine Live to be part of ICE London 2024 and to share our exciting news for this year. I am Pavel Maria, CEO of Imagine Live Romania. With 33 years of experience in the gaming and entertainment industry – and a portfolio with proven results in delivering excellence, I am committed to driving the company’s success to new heights, by staying at the forefront of industry trends and cultivating a positive workplace culture.

For those unfamiliar with our company, Imagine Live Romania will be an exciting world of live dealer casino entertainment. Our brand, Imagine Live, aims to entertain and captivate our partners’ audiences by bringing new playing experiences to classic games and innovative features to them.

It is announced that the studio is in the heart of Bucharest. How did you decide on the current location for a live casino studio, and what factors influenced this decision?

Various factors influenced the decision to establish our studio in the heart of Bucharest. We strategically chose a location that aligns with the city’s vibrant energy and provides easy access for our clients and talented professionals in the gaming industry.

The central location enhances our ability to attract a diverse and skilled workforce while offering our players a unique and exciting experience.

Can you share some spoilers about the capacity of Imagine Live Romania studio? When can we expect the grand opening of the studio?

The Imagine Live Romania studio’s capacity is about 5000+ m2, which is enough to host various live casino games simultaneously. As for the grand opening, we plan to be in Q3 of the year, but we’re keeping the specifics under wraps for now. Stay tuned for announcements regarding the grand opening date.

From the entire product portfolio of the Imagine Live brand, which products will Imagine Live Romania studio be offering?

Imagine Live Romania studio will feature a comprehensive selection of live casino games from our product portfolio. This includes popular classics like Roulette, Blackjack, and Baccarat, as well as innovative and exclusive games developed to cater to our diverse player base’s preferences. We are committed to delivering a rich and engaging gaming experience for our users.

What measures does your company take to create a positive and inclusive workplace environment for employees, especially considering the nature of the gaming industry and what is the planned staff number of Imagine Live Romania?

Adapting a positive and inclusive workplace is a top priority at Imagine Live Romania. We’ll promote diversity and inclusivity through hiring practices that embrace individuals from various backgrounds and experiences. Our company culture encourages collaboration, creativity, and continuous learning. We prioritize the well-being of our employees, providing a supportive environment that values work-life balance.

As for the staff number at Imagine Live Romania, the planned staff number is 750 professionals, which is designed to ensure the efficient operation of the studio while maintaining a dynamic and collaborative work atmosphere.

We believe in investing in our people to drive Imagine Live Romania’s success and exceed our partners’ player’s expectations.