Imagine Live to open a new studio in Romania 

Press release.- Imagine Live announced that it is expanding its live studio operations in the regulated Romanian market.

The company, which has seen strong demand for its live casino experiences, commenced with studio development in Romania. This strategic move aligns with Imagine Live’s commitment to providing partners and their players with an unparalleled and thrilling gaming environment.

Pavel Maria, Imagine Live Romania CEO, said: “At Imagine Live, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of live dealer games, and the investment of a new studio in Romania is a testament to that commitment.”

She further added: “Romania provides an ideal backdrop for innovation in the gaming sector, and our new studio, which will be located right in the heart of Bucharest, will undoubtedly elevate the live casino experience for players.”

Key features of Imagine Live’s new Live Casino Studio in Romania include: