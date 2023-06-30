Patrick Magendans, TCSJOHNHUXLEY: “The four pillars that our business is founded on are innovation, quality, reliability and security”

Patrick Magendans, head of sales UK / Europe at TCSJOHNHUXLEY, shared his expectations for the upcoming iGB L!VE Amsterdam event.

Exclusive interview.- TCSJOHNHUXLEY is going through a special year this 2023, as they celebrate the company’s 50th anniversary. To know more about this milestone and the company’s keys to the development of high-quality live gaming equipment, Focus Gaming News caught up with Patrick Magendans, head of sales UK / Europe at TCSJOHNHUXLEY.

Magendans also revealed details about TCSJOHNHUXLEY’s upcoming participation at iGB L!VE, which will be held in Amsterdam July 11-14.

How is TCSJOHNHUXLEY celebrating its 50th anniversary? Are you preparing something special for iGB L!VE?

We are proud to be celebrating our 50th Anniversary milestone and as you will see throughout our marketing activities this year, our special 50th logo is a prominent reminder of this achievement. However, it’s very much business as usual and our focus is not on our accomplishments, but those of our customers.

“We are celebrating by continually striving to provide the best products and services in our sector, which will enable us to celebrate our many more milestones in years to come.” Patrick Magendans, head of sales UK / Europe at TCSJOHNHUXLEY.

How do you evaluate the performance of your digital business since the pandemic?

The igaming side of our business has seen excellent growth in the past few years and continues to develop at a rapid rate. This sector plays well to our strengths of being a manufacturing business that is nimble enough to work with operators to develop custom products, some of which are truly innovative.

The iGaming sector is pushing the boundaries of gaming innovation with new game offerings and product development, and we are more than happy to be part of this.

What are the keys to the development of high-quality live gaming equipment?

The four pillars that our business is founded on are innovation, quality, reliability and security. We ensure all aspects are built into every product we produce which is why so many of our key core products have become benchmarks to the industry.

We also focus on developing strong partnerships with our customers, so the channels of communication allow both sides to collaborate freely and creatively to produce truly great products and services.

What will iGB L!VE attendees find at TCSJOHNHUXLEY’s booth?

We have a compact showcase that features some of the key products the igaming sector favour. Live and auto SaturnTM Roulette Wheels, the impactful Mega Money Wheel, a mini (built for studio) roulette table with Ora Grande winning number display, featuring the new Dynamic Display System (DDS), and the new D-i-Shaker – the next generation dice shaker.

What do you consider to be the most relevant topics on the show’s agenda?

The reason we exhibit at iGB L!VE is so that online gaming operators can see, play and experience our industry-leading products in the flesh. Nothing beats this experience, and we look forward to welcoming our existing partners as well as new customers to our Stand Q6.