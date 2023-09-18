Pascal Gaming showcasing the best product highlights at SBC Barcelona

The company is heading with its strong portfolio of 78 games and a long list of upcoming novelties, to be launched by the end of the year.

Press release.- SBC Barcelona is a major global igaming event, one of the key events in the industry throughout the year, to which Pascal Gaming is heading with its strong portfolio of 78 games and a long list of upcoming novelties, to be launched by the end of the year.

Being a crash-game specialized game studio, the company’s current portfolio of crash games highlight one-of-a-kind in-game features that turn the gameplay into an amazing journey for players. For partners, these games represent a unique tool for both new user acquisition and sportsbook cross-selling.

Unique games like Fishing – a crash game with a bet after cashout feature – or Blast showcase the market success of Pascal Gaming’s products, however, the new slot line is the gem to all-new slots with complex math and highly addictive gameplay that the company is keeping to showcase at the event. Amazingly colourful graphics alongside unique game logic and features differentiate these products in the category.

“Gravity” retail solutions are also to be showcased at the event. These are unique to the industry products, featuring crash games with a feature of Provable Fairness for retail, that are already successful in retail-oriented markets in Latam and Africa. New-generation web-based platform with flexible integration could accommodate any third-party content, alongside the company’s best retail products, being light, quick and reliable.

Recently launched virtual sports products under the sub-brand “Momentum” involve 8 all-new products, comprising traditionally strong Football, Hound Racing, Horse Racing and Cycling, beatified with unique games like Marble Racing and even Drag Racing. These products are available online, as well as for retail, via streaming, smart boxes or satellite broadcasting.

