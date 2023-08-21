Pascal Gaming launches Momentum, a new virtual sports betting platform

Momentum is web and mobile-responsive.

Pascal Gaming introduces Momentum, the cutting-edge virtual sports solution transforming the gaming experience.

Press release.- With eight immersive games, including Football, Football League, Horse Racing, Greyhound Racing, Drag Racing, Cycling, Marble Racing, and In-play Tennis. Momentum promises super realistic gameplay that replicates live events.

Key Features are:

Provable Fairness: As pioneers in the industry, Pascal Gaming offers Provable Fairness, assuring users of trustworthy gameplay and unmatched integrity.

Extensive Sports Portfolio: With over nine virtual sports options, including Virtual Football and Virtual in-play Tennis, users enjoy diverse betting opportunities.

Live Bets: Real-time in-play betting across Virtual Football and Football League markets offers dynamic wagering excitement.

Enhanced User Interface: Momentum’s advanced Menu Bar ensures a seamless, user-friendly experience with comprehensive bet information.

Customizable Odds and Tax Integration: Tailor the betting experience with customizable margins, limits, and tax integration options.

Data Feed (Odds Feed): Stay informed with real-time event information, odds, and results for well-informed betting decisions.

8 games that will engage every virtual sports enthusiast:

Football: Realistic 3D football matches with diverse betting markets.

Football League: Competitive and realistic football matches in a thrilling league format.

Horse Racing: Engaging and eye-catching horse racing with high-quality visuals.

Greyhound Racing: Greyhound races in captivating and realistic graphics.

Drag Racing: Head-to-head virtual drag races that will engage all car enthusiasts.

Cycling: Cycling races with challenging courses and bet markets.

Marble Racing: Eye-catching marbles competing in fun, engaging and unique races.

In-play Tennis: Super realistic tennis matches, which will give tennis fans an unforgettable experience.

Another engaging game – Penalty Kicks will be released soon.

All games have simple rules, attractive markets to bet on, engaging and eye-catching graphics. These are all directed to fuel player engagement and result in big winnings. Freebet feature will also be available to provide users more engaging entertainment.

Momentum is web and mobile-responsive and supports 20+ languages and all existing currencies. It can be successfully integrated through White Label, Turnkey and API solutions, whatever suits you best.

