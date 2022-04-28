Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas re-opens

The opening of the venue that had shut down in March 2020 began with a traditional Tribal ceremony.

US.- Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas has re-opened its doors. The opening celebration began with a traditional Tribal ceremony led by the San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority (SMGHA) board and Palms general manager, Cynthia Kiser Murphey.

Members of the San Manuel and Southern Paiute tribes opened with traditional bird singing. The SMGHA board presented charitable contributions to three local non-profit organisations. The celebration continued with cocktails poolside and a fireworks show.

Palms Casino shut its doors in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. San Manuel Band of Mission Indians acquired the casino from Red Rock Resorts for $650m and in December, the Nevada Gaming Commission granted The San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority (SMGHA) the operating licence for the casino.

General manager Cynthia Kiser Murphey said: “Our team has worked incredibly hard to get to this day, and it’s a great accomplishment to introduce Palms once again to Las Vegas.

“The excitement and outpouring of support to see Palms reopen has been incredible. This is truly a special property, and we all consider it a privilege to be trusted with its return to the city. Our goal is to deliver a distinctive experience that makes everyone feel at home while they are in Las Vegas.”

San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority chairperson Latisha Casas added: “We could not be happier than we are today. So many people came together to make today possible.

“We are grateful for the expertise of our shared services teams and the hard work by Palms team members to make this day a reality. And the Las Vegas community and our brothers and sisters from the local Southern Paiute tribes have been so generous and warm with their hospitality. This is a day our Tribe will never forget.”

The resort offers 766 hotel rooms, a 95,000 square-foot casino floor, and a 190,000 square feet convention center. It also boasts a variety of bars and restaurants, such as Scotch 80 Prime and Mabel’s BBQ by Chef Michael Symon. The resort has two swimming pools and 39 cabanas, most with their own private pool.

William Hill approved to manage sportsbook at Palms Casino

The Nevada Gaming Commission has greenlighted William Hill to manage the race and sportsbook at Palms Casino. William Hill, now a unit of Caesars Entertainment, is modernising the Palms sportsbook, which will feature five betting stations and six kiosks.

It will have to meet several conditions as requested by the regulator, including the implementation of a surveillance system, which will be inspected by the Nevada Gaming Control Board. Ticket writers must be employed by William Hill.

