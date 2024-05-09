Paf reduces loss limits again

The Åland Islands-based operator’s new limits apply immediately.

Finland.- The Åland Islands state-owned gambling operator Paf has announced that it has reduced its loss limits again for players aged 20 to 24. The limit has been reduced from €10,000 to €8,000 per year with immediate effect for all of its operations. Limits for other age groups remain unchanged.

A year ago, Paf lowered its general loss limit from €20,000 to €17,500 and reduced the limit for 18 and 19 year olds from €10,000 to €1,800.

Paf CEO Christer Fahlstedt said: “This is an important continuation of the responsible gaming direction we are striving towards at Paf. Now young customers can only play with us for amounts that are at a more sustainable level and within the framework of the customer segment that we have defined ourselves as the green segment.

“We need to be able to be sustainable in the long term. We believe that in a future highly regulated European market, you cannot lose more than €8,000 a year, which can be equivalent to an expensive leisure activity.”

Deputy CEO and chief responsibility officer Daniela Johansson said: “We believe it is important to focus on young people and their gambling from a responsible gambling perspective. Together with our other responsible gambling measures, the loss limits are a good complement for better responsible gambling.”

Paf has made responsible gambling a major focus and has previously called for a ban on gambling advertising in Sweden, where it operates.