Overwatch 2 added to the Esports World Cup

The eSports World Cup, which will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will feature a new and popular game, as it’s been announced. Overwatch 2 is the latest high-profile title that will be one of the games featured at the World Cup.

At this point, there are no details as to the format the game will use during the tournament or the prize pool that will be available for winners. However, it’s important news as Overwatch 2 is a much-beloved game with a huge base of players, and it will be an important addition to the lineup.

What’s Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 is a multiplayer, first-person shooter game made by Blizzard Entertainment. The game came out in 2022, and it made its name in the industry alongside similar games such as PUBG and Fortnite. It’s a free-to-player game that is available on all of the major platforms and consoles.

At the time of this writing, there are about 3 million players that log into the game daily and about 24 million that log in to play each month. The peak of the game, when it comes to the number of players, came in February 2023, when 26 million players took part.

What’s the eSports World Cup?

The eSports World Cup is a new event that will start in 2024, and it’s supposed to become an annual event in the world of eSports. The competition will be held annually in Riyadh starting in the summer of 2024, a statement from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said.

It’s part of a broader Vision 2030 set by the Prince to place Saudi Arabia at the centre of tech innovations. Saudi Arabia’s Savvy Games Group, owned by sovereign wealth fund PIF, said last year it would invest 142 billion riyals ($37.8 billion) in initiatives aimed at making Saudi Arabia a global hub for gaming.

Overwatch Ecosystem

The Overwatch ecosystem has been experiencing problems since 2023 with the cancellation of the Overwatch League. The league has existed for five years, and it has managed to gather a large base of players. However, the team franchise owners decided to cancel the league as a result of an internal vote.

This has put the players into an interesting position of needing an ecosystem to play in. However, there was little doubt that the game would be a part of the eSport World Cup lineup due to its popularity.

Rising Popularity of eSports

The introduction of the eSports World Cup came at a time when eSports was very popular. There are more teams, leagues, and games to wager on than ever before. eSports betting sites are also being opened and improved every day. A large database of these sites (linked here) is regularly updated with new additions.

It’s part of a broad demographic shift, with young players following eSports leagues and having enough disposable income to place wagers on them based on the data gathered with the latest tech.

What Games to Expect?

The eSports World Cup has come up with a list of games that will be featured at the games. There may be others, but with the event coming up soon, this will be the main lineup. The games besides Overwatch include:

Rainbow 6

Rainbow 6 is a tactical shooter game developed by Ubisoft. The shooting takes place in the world’s counter-terrorism operations. It’s a fast-paced shooter in which every decision can change your standing or get you killed. The teams can have up to ten members, allowing the game to take on many formats at the Cup.

PUBG

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, crafted by PUBG Corporation, is also a shooter focused on survival skills and tactics that tend towards a defensive approach. The game has a royale arena format, meaning that it’s played until one player is left standing. A mobile version of the game will also have a spot at the World Cup but as a separate game.

Garena Free Fire

Free Fire, created by Garena, is a battle royal game in which players take part in fast-paced combat while the map keeps shrinking around them. This makes it more dynamic than most of the other games in the genre. The players can choose diverse characters and use strategy to improve their chances.

Counter-Strike 2

Counter-Strike 2 is an iconic first-person shooter created as a spin-off from Half-Life created by Valve Corporation’s Counter-Strike 2. It emphasises teamwork between teams of up to 8 players. For years, the game was the most popular of its genre before modern multiplayer shooters took over. The fact that Counter Strike 2 is included in the World Cup is a testament to its cultural footprint and fun gameplay.

Dota 2

Dota 2 is a multiplayer battle game created by Valve Corporation. The game is known for its deep strategic gameplay and expansive universe. The game emphasizes teamwork, coordination, and quick decision-making as players strategize to outmanoeuvre and outplay their opponents.

There’s a vast array of different format options, including an intense five-on-five battle, which will most likely be the centrepiece of the World Cup matches. The gameplay requires quick decision-making and fast reflexes.

Honour of Kings

Honour of Kings is a MOBA game created by Tencent Games. Set in a rich fantasy realm inspired by Chinese mythology, the game features strategic battles and an array of legendary heroes with unique abilities.

Honour of Kings became a cultural phenomenon in China, but it was widely accepted across the world. It goes to show that eSports is truly a global endeavour that crosses state boundaries and cultural spheres to bring people together.

MBB

MBB (Mobile Battle Brawlers) is a mobile game with dynamic gameplay that makes the most out of the mobile game medium. It’s set in a complex, vibrant, and ever-expending universe with a diverse set of characters.

With intuitive controls and captivating visuals, MBB delivers thrilling multiplayer action, whether players are engaging in intense one-on-one duels or team-based clashes with unique abilities and backstories.

StarCraft 2

StarCraft, developed by Blizzard Entertainment, is an iconic real-time strategy (RTS) game. It was one of the most popular games of the genre, and for many players, it defined the genre. In a way, the decision to make it a part of the World Cup is similar to the one about Counter Strike – it’s a legacy game with a cult following.

StarCraft challenges players to build and command armies, manage resources, and outmanoeuvre their opponents in intense battles. It features a deep strategic

What to Expect from the World Cup?

The eSports World Cup is a novelty on its own, and it’s not easy to say what viewers and fans can expect from it. The inclusion of Overwatch 2, however, paints a clearer picture of the tournament outlook. It’s mostly focused on the shooter and MOBA games, with the inclusion of a few classics among contemporary favourites.

Some may find such a roster to be underwhelming as the World Cup won’t take a chance on a smaller game and, in a way, launch it. It’s certainly a momentous event in the world of eSports and proof that eSports are now mainstream.