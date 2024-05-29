Oscar Brodkin, Sportradar: “We will showcase a wide range of customised products and solutions tailored to suit Asian bookmakers at SiGMA Asia”

Oscar Brodkin, Sportradar’s executive vice president and managing director for APAC, discusses the significance of SiGMA Asia for the company.

Exclusive interview.- In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, Oscar Brodkin, executive vice president, and managing director for APAC at Sportradar, discusses the importance of SiGMA Asia, the solutions the company will showcase, and the key topics expected at the event, including AI and margin optimisation.

What does this edition of SiGMA Asia mean for Sportradar?

SiGMA Asia is an important event for Sportradar and this is the second consecutive year we have participated in the exhibition. This year, we will have a greater presence, with senior leadership from other regions flying into Manila, demonstrating our commitment to the Asian market.

Our exhibition will showcase a wide range of customised products and solutions tailored to suit Asian bookmakers to help them manage their sportsbook operations more effectively and increase margins.

The company recently took part in SiGMA Americas and the focus was on Managed Trading Services, Marketing Services such as ad:s, betting engagement tools, and ORAKO, the company’s end-to-end sportsbook and player account management solutions. Which solutions do you think will be the focus at SiGMA Asia?

One key focus will be our Managed Trading Services (MTS) which is a highly flexible solution and can be customised to our clients’ preferences and business objectives.

Besides providing a liability management service, MTS also delivers a complete risk management solution across multiple sports events, enabling operators to assess the risk of different bet types so they can choose to accept or reject a bet. Additionally, MTS can also be integrated with existing in-house sportsbooks or operated on any third-party platform.

Moreover, unlike Europe where artificial intelligence (AI) adoption is more mature, Asia is gradually embracing AI. Here, we have a competitive edge with our advanced personalisation and machine learning algorithms which allow us to deliver tailored content and experiences to drive customer engagement.

What do you think will be the big talking points at the expo?

With some Asian countries considering legalisation, legal and regulatory matters will certainly be discussed. New bookmakers will be approaching us for advice and possible solutions should any of these countries legalise the gaming and sports betting industry soon.

Another hot topic is margin optimisation for bookmakers, as operators grow more organized and assertive in their demands. Achieving higher and consistent margins requires exceptional trading and risk management. Here, AI plays a pivotal role, assisting in optimising margins and ensuring sustainable profitability.

There will also be discussions on the incredibly diverse business models we have here in Asia. Between B2B, B2C, B2B2C and aggregators, each model has its unique nuances, pricing structures, and requirements. Understanding these models and tailoring solutions accordingly will be essential and flexibility and adaptability are key as we cater to diverse operator needs.

Sportradar has recently extended its partnership with the Chinese Men’s Professional Basketball League. What are your expectations regarding meeting with clients and potential deals for the near future?

While securing rights with sports federations is essential, our focus extends beyond that to the products that we create using their data for the downstream market. We already have the largest portfolio on the market, covering 90 sports and totalling over 900,000 events including NBA, ATP and most recently UTR, as well as made-for-betting content and simulated reality.

From our perspective, along with reliable AV streams, the future of bookmaker offerings lies in personalization. As bookmakers seek to differentiate themselves and cater to specific customer preferences, personalised odds and betting experiences become paramount.

How is Sportradar addressing possible concerns around the manipulation of results in the Asian market? What are the keys to avoiding match-fixing?

Match-fixing is a perennial problem which has been present in global sports for decades. At Sportradar, we are proud of our proven and effective match-fixing monitoring system, the Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS) which is used by over 180 partners globally.

In 2021, we made a strong commitment towards helping to safeguard the integrity of global sport by offering the UFDS free of charge to any sports federation or league worldwide. Sportradar has also published an annual global report with detailed insights on match-fixing since 2022.

When it comes to match-fixing, prevention is the preferable approach. We encourage our partners to be proactive and implement measures including monitoring systems to help identify suspicious activities and invest in education programmes for managers, players, and referees. By raising awareness about the risks and consequences of match-fixing, we empower them to make informed decisions and report any questionable behaviour.

Lastly, robust due diligence is essential, and all stakeholders should undergo thorough scrutiny. By conducting background checks and verifying their integrity, we can minimize the risk of collusion with match-fixers.

Bookmakers can also play their part by informing us of matches they think might be suspicious.

What recent innovation is the Sportradar’s team most proud of?

Traditionally, we have relied on market-driven odds but one of our most recent innovations, Alpha Odds, has turned this on its head. Instead of generic odds, we can now provide personalised odds that align with an operator’s risk tolerance, player preferences, and market dynamics. It’s a game-changer.

During the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers, the AI-driven Alpha Odds delivered an average 15 per cent increase in profits for sportsbook operators. Alpha Odds more accurately predicts the probability of game events, and this precision allows operators to manage their risk effectively, resulting in a significant margin boost. I can assure you that no one else is doing it on the scale we are!

The claim of success is based on an analysis of over 11 million betting tickets placed across over 60 clients during the qualifying matches held between March 2023 and March 2024. The impact is tangible, and the potential for Euro 2024 is even more exciting. With an anticipated global betting turnover of over €62.2bn, Alpha Odds empowers operators to maximise profits.

Sportradar’s role is to be the innovator, what new solutions and initiatives can we expect to be launched in 2024?

Firstly, our casino personalisation initiative is groundbreaking. Imagine a platform that adapts to your gaming style, recommends games based on your interests, and tailors bonuses to your playing history—whether you’re a seasoned high-roller or a casual player.

Next, our custom bet inventory continues to expand. Sports betting enthusiasts crave flexibility and control, and our bet-builder feature allows you to create personalised bets by combining various outcomes within a single match.

Finally, our client-centric approach in Asia ensures streamlined sales processes, stronger support and dedicated Technical Success Managers (TSMs) assisting our top clients with the integration and implementation of our products.