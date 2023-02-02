Sportradar launches AI-Driven Insight Tech Services

New solution provides tools to optimise commercial performance.

Press release.- Sportradar today announced the launch of Insight Tech Services, a suite of standalone artificial intelligence-led solutions for in-house use by sportsbook operators to optimise the performance of their trading, risk management and marketing functions.

Insight Tech Services is a complement to Sportradar’s Managed Trading Services (MTS), allowing the sports technology company to support all sportsbook operators in the marketplace, regardless of their operational preference.

Sportradar’s innovative use of AI allows operators to achieve a deeper understanding of their business and their customers, along with the tools they need to drive operational efficiencies across:

Trading: Generates tailored betting odds, more accurate prices, and bespoke betting markets to increase sportsbook margins and enhance customer experience.

Generates tailored betting odds, more accurate prices, and bespoke betting markets to increase sportsbook margins and enhance customer experience. Risk Management: Processes an enhanced level of betting ticket information enabling operators to examine the risk associated with a specific player account, bet or sports event, limiting the financial exposure of a sportsbook operator.

Processes an enhanced level of betting ticket information enabling operators to examine the risk associated with a specific player account, bet or sports event, limiting the financial exposure of a sportsbook operator. Marketing: Automated player categorising allows operators to personalise the sports betting experience for its customers.

Paolo Personeni, the managing director managed betting services at Sportradar said: “In the hyper-competitive betting market, sportsbook operators are under pressure to improve performance and engage more deeply with their customers.

“By combining Sportradar’s market-leading artificial intelligence and impressive depth of betting industry data, Insight Tech Services provides operators with the tools they need to manage an efficient sportsbook in-house and directly engage with bettors, delivering a service that’s tailored to the interests and preferences of individual customers.”

Insight Tech Services is the latest AI-driven solution launched by Sportradar, as the sports technology company continues to use the latest in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to engineer the innovative products and services that address the business needs of its clients.