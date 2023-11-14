Osage Casinos Bartlesville to open in Oklahoma

The new casino is set to open tomorrow.

US.- Osage Casinos Bartlesville is set to open tomorrow (November 16) in Oklahoma. It’s the Osage Nation’s second opening in two months. The new casino covers a footprint of 125 acres and will offer 521 slot machines. It features 6,000 square feet of meeting space and a 102-room hotel.

The operator said: “Another exciting new property for Osage Casinos, the Bartlesville casino and hotel will generate revenue, entertainment, and engagement to the community. It will play a critical role in providing income to support the needs of the Osage Nation and the state.”

In October, the Osage Casino Pawhuska opened in Oklahoma. The venue hosts 250 electronic games, a 47-room hotel, and 3,675 square feet of meeting space. The resort spans 87,808 square feet and four storeys.

Oklahoma governor unveils sports betting plans

Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt has announced plans to legalise sports betting in the state. The move would allow Oklahomans to place in-person bets at gaming sites operated by federally recognised tribes and on mobile sportsbooks licensed by the state.

The governor’s plan will prohibit wagers on the individual performance of student-athletes, coaches, referees, player injuries and prop bets at the college level. The governor is awaiting input from the NCAA and athletic conferences.