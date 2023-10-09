New Osage Casino Pawhuska opens in Oklahoma

The Pawhuska venue hosts 250 electronic games.

US.- The new Osage Casino Pawhuska has opened on the Osage Tribe’s reservation in Oklahoma, according to The Pawhuska Journal-Capital. Construction on the property began in June 2021. There were plans for it to be completed by the fall of 2022 to replace the previous casino, which opened in 2003.

The Pawhuska venue hosts 250 electronic games, a 47-room hotel, and 3,675 square feet of meeting space. The resort spans 87,808 square feet and four storeys. It’s one of seven Osage Casinos owned and operated by the Osage Nation. The other six are in the Oklahoma cities of Bartlesville, Hominy, Ponca City, Sand Springs, Skiatook and Tulsa.

Oklahoma’s Golden Mesa Casino starts expansion project

The Shawnee Tribe and Global Gaming Solutions (GGS) has held a groundbreaking ceremony for a $70m expansion of the Golden Mesa Casino. The expansion project doubles the size of the casino gaming floor and includes more than 1,000 electronic games. The resort has a new 100-room hotel and restaurant.

The 40,000-square-foot casino, located about two miles southwest of Guymon on US Highway 54, opened in September 2019 as the only casino in the area.