Oregon sports betting handle reaches $28.2m in August

Oregon’s sports betting handle was up 59.3 per cent from the same month in 2021.

US.- Oregon’s sports betting handle was $28.2m in August, an increase of 59.3 per cent from the same month in 2021 but a slight 1.1 per cent decrease from the $28.5m brought in in July this year.

According to the figures published by the Oregon Lottery, gross gaming revenue for August reached $2.7m, 145.5 per cent higher year-on-year and level with the $2.7m generated in July of this year. Baseball remained the most popular sport among Oregon bettors, with a total of $13.9m wagered.

All revenue was generated by DraftKings, with Scoreboard reporting a loss of $1,206. The Oregon Lottery’s Scoreboard online sportsbook has been phased out and replaced by DraftKings, but still pays out on bets placed before this process began.

DraftKings took $21m in single and teaser bets and $8m worth of parlay bets. For Scoreboard, $59 worth of single and teaser bets were placed, as well as $10 in parlay wagers.