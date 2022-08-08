Oregon sports betting handle increases year-on-year in July

Gross gaming revenue reached $2.7m, up 22.7 per cent compared to July 2021.

US.- Consumers in Oregon wagered $28.5m in July, up 60 per cent from $18.2m in the same month last year but down 16.2 per cent from the $34m recorded in June of this year, according to the latest figures published by the Oregon Lottery.

Gross gaming revenue from sports betting reached $2.7m, which was 22.7 per cent ahead of the $2.2m recorded in July 2021 and 8 per up from June’s $2.2m. All revenue was generated by DraftKings, with Scoreboard posting a small loss of $190 for the month.

Baseball accounted for $14m in bets, leading to $1.7m in gross gaming revenue. DraftKings soccer generated $3.2m in bets, with revenue at $251,804. Tennis wagers reached $3.2m with revenue of $215,644. Bets on other sports amounted to $5.6m with revenue of $465,506.

Scoreboard processed $349 in wagers, which included $20 on tennis and $329 on other sports. The only revenue was $20 from tennis betting. Other sports betting generating a $120 loss.

As for the type of bets placed, DraftKings took $21m in single and teaser bets and $7.5m worth of parlay bets. On Scoreboard, $320 were single and teasers and $29 parlay bets.

Caesars Racebook expands to Montana and Oregon

Caesars Entertainment has expanded its mobile sports betting app into Montana and Oregon. Following the launch in Ohio and Florida at the start of June and then Indiana, Caesars Racebook has now gone live two more states.

The joint venture between Caesars Entertainment and NYRA Bets has expanded to its fourth and fifth US state just weeks after its initial launch.