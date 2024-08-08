Captain Up and Gamanza have partnered with Optimove

Operators will benefit from the powerful combination of Optimove’s industry-leading segmentation and orchestration engine with Captain Up’s and Gamanza’s cutting-edge gamification technologies.

Press release.- Captain Up, and Gamanza Engage have partnered with Optimove to deliver a first to igaming and sports betting operators AI-orchestrated gamification.

This partnership integrates Optimove’s AI-orchestrated marketing with Captain Up’s industry-leading engagement and gamification platform, and Gamanza Engage’s innovative suite of loyalty and gamification features.

Igaming and sports betting operators benefit from the powerful combination of Optimove’s industry-leading segmentation and orchestration engine with Captain Up’s and Gamanza’s cutting-edge gamification technologies. Operators can now deliver an unparalleled AI-orchestrated gamification experience, driving higher retention rates and deeper player engagement.

Partnerships unlock the following for igaming and Sports Betting operators:

Brands’ gamification campaigns, executed via Captain Up or Gamanza Engage, are orchestrated and activated alongside all other CRM marketing campaigns. Optimove’s Self-Optimization algorithms empower marketers with real-time data elements like granting XP points, tokens, boosters, or assigning missions/tournaments, enabling them to deliver relevant messages, offers, and experiences on any channel. Integrated Gamification for Personalization: The out-of-the-box integration with Captain Up and Gamanza Engage ensures that all real-time gamification events are automatically synchronized with Optimove. Whether manual or through AI, this allows for precise segmentation and event triggering, leveraging gamification attributes such as level-ups and mission completions. Significantly enhances the efficiency and accuracy of your segmentation with AI, leading to more personalized customer interactions.

Pini Yakuel, CEO of Optimove, said, “These partnerships are the first to deliver a best-of-breed approach for powerful personalized gamification experiences. igaming and Sports Betting operators now have more than just gamification; they now have AI-orchestrated gamification as part of the entire player journey and experience. iGaming and Sports Betting operators will be able to keep their players engaged at levels that, until now, were not possible. AI-orchestrated gamified engagements are the future of how marketers build strong relationships with both current and new players.”

Meanwhile, Robert Civill, chief commercial officer of Gamanza Group stated, “We’re super excited at Gamanza Engage to have forged this partnership with Optimove. Optimove has defined the standards for CRM and automated Marketing in igaming, and our objective at Gamanza Engage is to become the industry’s reference for casino & sportsbook gamification.”

Then, he added: “This partnership combines two best-of-breed solutions and allows operators to easily utilize the Gamanza Engage gamification suite with the huge added value of a slick integration with the Optimove CRM. This unity between player communication and gamification is a serious advancement in the overall player experience and adds a new layer of personalization. Furthermore, with Gamanza Engage’s ‘Boosters’ mechanic, Operators have new marketing tools at their disposal and an alternative to traditional bonuses that reduces cost while driving engagement!”

Lastly, Uri Admon, CEO of Captain Up, said, “The collaboration with Optimove introduces a new era of value creation for our partners. By combining Optimove’s advanced data analytics and marketing automation with Captain Up’s innovative gamification and loyalty solutions, we are unlocking new levels of personalized customer engagement.

“This synergy allows us to offer tailored experiences that drive higher customer satisfaction and retention rates. Captain Up recently won ‘Innovation in Mobile’ and ‘Mobile Supplier of the Year’ at the latest EGR B2B awards, further solidifying our position as a leader in the loyalty industry.”