Gamanza’s Core PAM platform to integrate Gaming Corps’ full premium games suite

Gaming Corps has announced it will bring its games portfolio to players in Switzerland.

Press release.- Gaming Corps, a publicly-listed game development company based in Sweden, will bring its games portfolio to players in Switzerland after agreeing on a partnership with technology provider Gamanza Group.

Gamanza is renowned for offering an innovative suite of igaming products and powered the first legal online casino in Switzerland. The provider is backed by Stadtcasino Baden AG, one of the largest leisure and entertainment groups in Switzerland.

This is the first partnership Gaming Corps has agreed to in Switzerland, and marks significant progress in the territory in a short space of time, with Gamanza providing a turn-key platform solution to multiple licensed operators in the Swiss online gaming market.

Gamanza’s player account management platform Core will now house Gaming Corps’ full suite of games, made up of Crash, Mine, Table, Slot, and Plinko titles. Gamanza’s operator partners will be able to offer some of Gaming Corps’ recent smash hits such as Rampage and Piggy Smash from the Smash4Cash series, Wild Woof, Raging Zeus Mines, and Lobster Hotpot, as well as some of Gaming Corps’ games series including Jet Lucky and Coin Miner.

See also: Gaming Corps games now live with iGP’s igaming Deck

Mats Lundin, Gaming Corps’ director of sales, said: “Gamanza is a well-known, popular and respected provider in the Swiss online gaming market, so we are extremely privileged to be able to offer our games via Gamanza’s Core platform. We are very excited to provide our first-class games to Gamanza’s partners, and we are pleased to secure such widespread distribution of our titles to players across Switzerland in the early stages of our journey in the country.”

Robert Civill, chief commercial officer at Gamanza added: “We will always champion innovation and variety at Gamanza, and Gaming Corps provides a quality mix of crash games and other fast game concepts, alongside an array of thrilling slots. Gamanza is delighted to work with Gaming Corps and I’m sure they will prove to be incredibly popular with our partners, so very much a welcome addition to our ever-evolving portfolio!”