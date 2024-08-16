Ontario seeks court verdict on online gambling with international players

The case will be heard in the autumn.

Canada.- Premier Doug Ford’s administration has asked for a court decision on whether Ontario’s regulated online gaming platforms can legally let players interact with players outside of Canada.

This case, set to be heard in Toronto, stems from a cabinet order asking the Ontario Court of Appeal to determine if international interactions would be lawful under the Criminal Code. Ontario’s Attorney General Doug Downey says the court’s decision will clarify the legality of a model that would exclude players from other Canadian provinces.

