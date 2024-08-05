iGaming Ontario approves bid for new self-exclusion system

The regulator has announced the results of a competitive bidding process.

Canada.- iGaming Ontario has approved a joint bid from Integrity Compliance 360 (IC360) and IXUP to develop a new centralised self-exclusion system for the province. The system will allow players to self-exclude from all regulated igaming sites, including OLG.ca. A competitive bidding process was launched last November.

See also: iGaming Ontario: “There are more than 86% of Ontarians who play choosing to do so on safer, regulated sites”

Dr. Karin Schnarr, CEO and registrar of the AGCO said that once the new system is in place, all registered gaming operators in the province will be required to participate.