Online gambling extended for five more years in New Jersey

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy has signed the bipartisan bill.

US.- Regulated online gambling in New Jersey has been extended by five years to November 2028 after governor Phil Murphy signed a legislative amendment passed by the state Legislature. New Jersey legalised online gambling for ten years in 2013, with the trial period to end in November.

The extension bill aimed to reauthorise online gambling for another ten years. This was cut to just two years, but the latest amendment made by the Assembly Budget Committee allowed a five-year extension.

Last week, Mark Giannantonio, president of Resorts casino and of the Casino Association of New Jersey, had said the full 10-year extension originally provided for was ”crucial to the casinos’ ongoing operations.”

“The reauthorization of the internet gaming bill for 10 years is vital to the continued success of the gaming industry in New Jersey and the programs that are supported by the taxes collected,” he said.

In 2022, New Jersey’s GGR tax receipts totalled $249.4m from igaming and $179.1m from the nine physical casinos. According to the American Gaming Association, since New Jersey began taking internet bets in November 2013, Atlantic City’s casinos and their online partners have won $6.29bn from online casino games.

See also: New Jersey gaming revenue reaches $470.9m in May