Oklahoma’s Osage Casinos selects Quick Custom Intelligence platform

US.- Osage Casinos and Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) have announced that QCI’s gaming platform has been installed at seven Osage Casinos in Oklahoma. QCI will begin training the operator’s marketing, casino operations and development teams.

Osage Casinos COO Kimberly Pearson said: “We evaluated several tools and decided on QCI for many reasons. Its AI technology is more advanced than anything else we have seen on the market.

“Leveraging QCI’s platform allows our team to quickly identify revenue opportunities, execute and evaluate campaigns and elevate our player development efforts. And lastly, because we liked the idea of meeting with its team on a weekly basis and having our input drive the development of the tool.”

QCI CEO Dr. Ralph Thomas added: “We are honoured that Osage Casinos chose the QCI Platform. QCI’s commitment is to ensure that the team at Osage is empowered by tools running on the finest grain of data to execute its programmes with care and precision. Through our ongoing weekly meetings, we look forward to partnering with Osage in its journey to deliver on its brand promise every day.”

The opening of two Osage Nation developments in Oklahoma was put back until next year. The Osage Nation broke ground on its Bartlesville and Pawhuska sites last year and had hoped to open by the end of 2022.

It said the delay was caused by supply chain problems with construction materials. The new scheduled opening dates are October 27, 2023, for the Bartlesville casino and November 10, 2023, for the Pawhuska location. The new venues will add new amenities to the tribe’s current operations, including hotels, pools, spas, fitness areas and meeting space.

In February, Osage Casinos released renderings and details for its $60m construction in Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri. The property is part of a plan to develop a new entertainment district, announced in 2021 by the Osage Nation. The development will include a casino, hotel, restaurant, and entertainment facilities.

Quick Custom Intelligence launches virtual casino for product testing

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has announced that it has developed a simulated casino to test its products. The virtual casino offers card in/card out functionality, accounting data, jackpots, birthdays, 500,000 customers, 60 million ratings and real-time updates.

QCI chief technology officer Andre Cardno said: “Our simulated casino has enabled us to deliver fully operational real-time responsive alerts and notifications in a robust and fully tested way.