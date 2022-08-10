New Osage openings delayed until 2023

The new opening dates are set for October and November, 2023.

The Osage Nation has delayed the opening of its two casino resort developments in Oklahoma.

US.- The opening of two Osage Nation developments in Oklahoma has been put back until next year. The Osage Nation broke ground on its Bartlesville and Pawhuska sites last year and had hoped to open by the end of 2022.

It said the delay was caused by supply chain problems with construction materials. The new scheduled opening dates are October 27, 2023, for the Bartlesville casino and November 10, 2023, for the Pawhuska location. The new venues will add new amenities to the tribe’s current operations, including hotels, pools, spas, fitness areas and meeting space.

Byron Bighorse, chief executive officer of Osage Casinos, said: “Both of these new properties in Bartlesville and Pawhuska have been highly anticipated as the demand for our casinos continues to grow. Unfortunately, supply chain issues have created a delay that we could not avoid.”

The Bartlesville casino is being built two miles west of downtown. It will cover 57,400 square feet and have 500 slot machines. The current venue covers only 42,000 square feet and hosts 440 slot machines. The new venue will also add a 101-room hotel and 10,560 square feet of meeting space.

The Pawhuska venue will host a number of machines, with 250 electronic games, a 47-room hotel and 3,675 square feet of meeting space.

