Quick Custom Intelligence launches virtual casino for product testing

US.- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has announced that it has developed a simulated casino to test its products. The virtual casino offers card in/card out functionality, accounting data, jackpots, birthdays, 500,000 customers, 60 million ratings and real-time updates.

QCI chief technology officer Andre Cardno said: “Our simulated casino has enabled us to deliver fully operational real-time responsive alerts and notifications in a robust and fully tested way.

“Furthermore, as we move forward, our testing procedures are able to operate in a realistic environment to ensure not only that the software is functional, but that the QCI Platform can handle the required workloads in a real-world environment.”

QCI has installed its software in more than 55 casino resorts in North America and over 3,000 venues worldwide. The QCI Platform offers coordinated activities in gaming or hospitality operations, assisting operators, allowing them to fully use their resources and profits, increasing customer loyalty, and managing marketing campaigns.

Some of the casinos that have recently selected the QCI platform are Grand Casino Hinckley, in Minnesota, Bluewater Resort & Casino in Parker, Arizona, Cache Creek Casino Resort in Brooks, California, and Hard Rock Casino Rockford, in Illinois.

QCI names David Jacques Farahi as executive chairman

In May, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) appointed David Jacques Farahi as the company’s executive chairman. Farahi focuses on financial matters, working with key clients, product development, sales and developing initiatives.

Farahi began his career with Monarch Casino & Resort in 1998 and worked in multiple positions at the firm’s Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno, Nevada. He worked as chief operating officer of Monarch Casino & Resort from 2012 to 2021. As COO, he supervised all operations at the company’s two resorts, which included more than 2,000 team members.