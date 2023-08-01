Ohio sports betting handle drops to $362.1m in June

Sports betting revenue was down 43.7 per cent compared to May.

The state reported an 18.9 per cent decline in its handle compared to May.

US.- Ohio‘s combined retail and online sports betting handle was $362.1m in June, down 18.9 per cent from the $447.5m registered in May. It was the lowest monthly figure since legal sports betting began in the state on January 1. Ohio’s 18 online sportsbooks accounted for 96 per cent of the market.

FanDuel registered a $120.3m handle, DraftKings $117.5m, Bet365 $26.5m, BetMGM $25.8m and Caesars $20.4m. The Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) reported sports betting revenue of $32.6m, down 43.7 per cent from May ($57.8m).

The state claimed nearly $442,000 in tax receipts, pushing the total for the first six months of the year over $12m.

