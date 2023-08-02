Ohio casinos and racinos reach $193.6m in revenue in June

The Ohio Casino Control Commission has released figures for the month.

US.- Ohio’s casinos and racinos recorded $193.6m in gambling revenue in June, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s up 2 per cent compared to the $196.8m taken in June 2022. The record for June, $211.2m, was set in 2021.

Ohio’s four casinos posted revenue of $82.8m, up from $81.5m last June. Hollywood Columbus generated $23.2m, Jack Cleveland Casino $21.6m, Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati $20.1m and Hollywood Toledo $17.7m.

The state’s seven racinos generated $110.7m, up 2.8 per cent from $107.6m in June 2022. MGM Northfield Park recorded $24.7m, Miami Valley Gaming $19.3m, Scioto Downs $18.4m, JACK Thistledown Racino $15.7m, Hollywood Mahoning Valley $13.5m, Hollywood Dayton $12m and Belterra Park $6.9m.

So far in 2023, the casinos and racinos have generated $1.21bn in gambling revenue, up from $1.17bn in the same six months last year. The figures exclude newly legalised sports betting.

Sports betting in June

Ohio‘s combined retail and online sports betting handle was $362.1m in June, down 18.9 per cent from the $447.5m registered in May. It was the lowest monthly figure since legal sports betting began in the state on January 1. Ohio’s 18 online sportsbooks accounted for 96 per cent of the market.

See also: Ohio doubles sports betting tax