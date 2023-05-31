Ohio sports betting handle drops to $520.6m in April

Ohio’s 18 online sportsbooks accounted for 97 per cent of the market.

The state recorded a $520.6m handle in its fourth month of regulated operations.

US.- Ohio‘s combined retail and online sports betting handle was $520.6m in April, down 40 per cent from the $737.2m registered in March. The Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) has reported $3bn in bets in the first four months of the regulated market.

Ohio’s 18 online sportsbooks accounted for 97 per cent of the market in April with $505.6m in bets, down from $715.3m in March. Fanatics, Ohio’s 18th mobile betting option, launched in April. Retail sportsbooks reported $15m.

The state reported sports betting revenue of $63.7m, down 48 per cent from $95m in March. Some $62.2m was generated from betting online, while $2.4m was attributed to retail sportsbooks. FanDuel registered a $184.6m handle, DraftKings $161.3m, BetMGM $31.1m, Caesars $27.5m, and Barstool Sportsbook $23.5m.

See also: Michelle Gillcrist nominated as Ohio Lottery Commission director