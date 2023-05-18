Michelle Gillcrist nominated as Ohio Lottery Commission director

The British Columbia Lottery Commission has reached an agreement with Everi.

US.- Ohio governor Mike DeWine has nominated Michelle Gillcrist as director of the Ohio Lottery Commission. Gillcrist was named interim director in April.

Prior to her tenure as interim director, Gillcrist served DeWine in various capacities during his tenure as governor, Ohio Attorney General and United States senator. She served as governor DeWine’s Northern Ohio regional liaison and the governor’s aerospace and defense liaison to the northeast sector of the state.

Previously, Gillcrist worked in government relations positions for MetroHealth, the Visiting Nurse Association of Ohio, the Cleveland Clinic, Battelle Memorial Institute, and the Greater Cleveland Growth Association.

In February, DeWine proposed changing Ohio’s sports betting tax rate in his executive budget. It would change from 10 per cent to 20 per cent. The revenue would go to schools for athletics and extracurricular activities, to tackle problem gambling and to cover the administrative costs of overseeing sports betting, including monitoring ads for sports gambling apps.

Ohio casinos and racinos break revenue record in March

Ohio’s casinos and racinos recorded $217.7m in gambling revenue in March, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission, surpassing the $216.3m record set in March 2022. Ohio’s four casinos posted revenue of $95m, up from $93.3m last March.

Jack Cleveland Casino generated $24.5m, followed by Hollywood Columbus with $23.5m. Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati ($22.9m) and Hollywood Toledo ($22.4m). Racinos posted revenue of $122.7m, level with 2022. MGM Northfield Park recorded $26m, Scioto Downs $21.6m, Miami Valley Gaming $20.3m, JACK Thistledown Racino $17.5m, Hollywood Mahoning Valley $14.4m, Hollywood Dayton $14.2m and Belterra Park $8.6m.