Ohio launches network to support gambling addiction recovery

US.- The Problem Gambling Network of Ohio (PGNO) has launched the Ohio Gambling Treatment Network (OGTN), a new telehealth service offering free mental health support. The initiative comes after last year’s launch of sports betting in Ohio.

The network is intended to make support more accessible, especially for those unable to attend in-person sessions. Operating as a division of PGNO, it will provide resources, such as podcasts, educational materials, self-help groups and counselling. It also provides support for people affected by a loved one’s gambling, including a free e-book on managing relationship stress caused by gambling.

