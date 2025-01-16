EGT Digital announces its partnership with Bettomax in several African markets

Titles are now available in Equatorial Guinea, Djibouti, Cameroon, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.

Press release.- EGT Digital made a breakthrough in several African countries. In collaboration with the

operator Bettomax, the Bulgarian provider’s games from the top jackpots Bell Link, High Cash,

Clover Chance, and Single Progressive Jackpot are now available in Equatorial Guinea, Djibouti,

Cameroon, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.

Zsuzsanna Zeibig, sales manager for Africa at EGT Digital, shared: “I am beyond happy that we can extend our long-term successful collaboration with Bettomax in the online sector as well.

“Their betting sites, which are very popular among the local gaming audience, allow us to reach some of

Africa’s largest and most important markets have huge potential for EGT Digital’s solutions. I

am confident that the excellent results of our titles will pave our way to other key players in the

region.”

Marcus Hanna, CEO of Bettomax, also expressed his positive expectations regarding the partnership:

“Led by the desire to offer our customers the best gaming experience and having in mind the

exceptional performance of EGT’s developments in our land-based establishments, we made the

decision to integrate EGT Digital’s slots into our platforms. EGT games have been in our casinos for

over 20 years and remain amongst the biggest favourites, so we have every reason to believe that EGT

Digital’s gaming content will achieve the same success. We can’t wait to try out more of the iGaming

provider’s slot offerings in the near future.”