SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator certified for Peru market

Press release.- SOFTSWISS has successfully obtained compliance certification for the Peruvian market for its Game Aggregator, the largest content hub in the igaming sector. This milestone solidifies the company’s position as one of the first technology providers ready to work under the country’s new regulatory framework.

As part of Peru’s revised Regulatory Framework, initiated in February 2024, all operators, platforms, game providers, and technical suppliers are required to obtain certification by 1 January 2025 to legally operate in the market. SOFTSWISS achieved this certification through GLI, an accredited testing laboratory, ensuring that its product meets all technical and legal requirements set by Peruvian authorities.

The Peruvian gambling market is among the fastest-growing and most promising in Latin America, with projections estimating a CAGR of 5.97 per cent and a market volume of $420.60m by 2029. Furthermore, smartphone penetration is expected to hit 77.78 per cent by the same year, providing significant opportunities for the igaming industry.

Max Trafimovich, CCO at SOFTSWIS commented: “The newly regulated framework is set to attract international gaming companies and investors, paving the way for further expansion in the iGaming sector.”

Then, he added: “We’re proud to be among the first companies to complete the necessary procedures and be fully prepared for this promising market.”

This achievement comes shortly after the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator’s certification in Brazil, showcasing the company’s ambitious plans to expand and strengthen its leadership across the Latin American region.

Currently, the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator boasts the largest game portfolio in the market, offering over 27,000 titles, alongside consistent 99.999 per cent uptime and top-tier services. According to a recent Kantar survey conducted in November 2024, the product received an overall satisfaction score of 8.1 out of 10 from its clients, underscoring its reputation as a reliable and industry-leading solution.

By obtaining certification in Peru, SOFTSWISS continues to demonstrate its commitment to compliance, innovation, and delivering premium services in rapidly evolving markets.

The SOFTSWISS team will be available to discuss partnerships in Brazil and other markets at the first major igaming event of 2025 – ICE Barcelona, taking place on 20–22 January, at stand 2G42.