Play’n GO unveils its latest release, Tower Quest Legacy

Press release.- Play’n GO invites players to prepare to embark on an epic battle with its latest release, Tower Quest Legacy, the much-anticipated sequel to Tower Quest.

This 5×3 slot with 20 paylines invites players into a mystical realm where glowing flasks, powerful Wilds, and a towering dark fortress dominate the reels. With captivating mechanics and the chance to take on the Wizard in a thrilling card-based Bonus Battle, Tower Quest Legacy delivers an unforgettable fantasy experience.

Tower Quest Legacy introduces players to the Red and Blue Flask Meters, each unlocking escalating reel features. Collecting Red Flasks activates Empowered Wilds, with five Free Spins and x3 Multipliers on all Wild wins. Fill the Red Meter further to trigger Wild Adventurers, transforming high-paying symbols into Wilds during Free Spins. At the highest level, players unleash Everburning Wilds, where Sticky Wilds are added with every spin, creating explosive prize potential.

The Blue Flask Meter offers its own set of thrilling mechanics. Collecting Blue Flasks activates The Tower, turning Reel Three fully Wild and doubling rewards with a x2 multiplier. As the meter fills, Battle of the Wilds grants a re-spin with the five highest-paying symbols turned Wild, while Towers of Dark Power turns Reels One, Three, and Five fully Wild in a dramatic re-spin.

The Bonus Battle sees players face off against the Wizard in a strategic card-based duel. Choose between the Female Archer or Male Swordsman to challenge the Wizard’s deck, defeating his cards for random multipliers of up to x140 your total bet. Fully defeating the Wizard unlocks an incredible x100 prize. With Special Attacks, Superpowers, and the unpredictable Voidborne Hex, every battle is a test of skill and fortune.

Fans of Tower Quest and other Play’n GO fantasy-themed slots like Scroll of Champions and Dragon’s Vault will find plenty to love in Tower Quest Legacy. The game’s stunning visuals, featuring a dark fortress backdrop and glowing flasks, paired with an orchestral soundtrack, immerse players in a magical world of adventure.

Magnus Wallentin, games ambassador at Play’n GO, said: “Tower Quest Legacy combines everything players loved about the original with fresh mechanics and an epic narrative. The unique Flask Meters and the thrilling Bonus Battle make every spin feel like a new step in the journey. We’re proud to bring such a layered, engaging game to our players.”

According to the company, with its “stunning visuals, immersive features, and high-stakes gameplay,” Tower Quest Legacy is a standout addition to the Play’n GO portfolio, promising “dynamic thrills for fantasy fans.”



