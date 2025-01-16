Mateo Lenoble, Sportradar: “At ICE, we always focus on putting on eye-catching demonstrations for visitors”

In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, Mateo Lenoble, VP of Account Management, LatAm at Sportradar, shares how the company is getting ready for ICE Barcelona 2025.

Exclusive interview.- Mateo Lenoble, VP of account management for Latin America at Sportradar sat down with Focus Gaming News to discuss the company’s plans for ICE Barcelona 2025, where Sportradar is set to demonstrate how it is leveraging AI to redefine the sports betting experience and create the next generation of betting products and services.

ICE 2025 is right around the corner. How is Sportradar preparing for the expo?

ICE is always a date that we circle in our calendars and look forward to every year. It provides a valuable opportunity to meet face-to-face with our global network of partners and clients, as well as exhibit our industry-leading portfolio of products and services.

We always focus on putting on eye-catching demonstrations for visitors. But with 2025 being the show’s debut in Barcelona, we’re planning on showcasing something particularly special.

On our stand, we have several exhibits demonstrating how we’re leveraging AI to redefine the sports betting experience and create the next generation of betting products and services. You’ll see how we’re using this technology to transform how both operators and rightsholders engage customers and deliver new revenue-generating opportunities.

What will the attendees find at the company’s booth?

ICE attendees can find us at stand 5L40 in hall 5. On top of demonstrations of our bespoke products, including our Marketing Services, Managed Trading services, streaming, data and odds offerings, we’ve also got some brand-new additions to be excited about.

We’ll have a purpose-built 3×3 basketball court set-up, which will feature two teams scheduled to play each hour. In real-time, visitors can witness the cutting-edge technology we use to collect, process and contextualise player data to fuel the next generation of live betting products and engage customers more deeply with the sporting action. These include Sportradar 4Sight, our Live Match Tracker, retail audio-visual streaming with betting statistics, and a custom-built micro-betting game.

For the first time, we’ll also feature a dedicated Generative Artificial Intelligence Laboratory showing our AI products in development, and an igaming area, displaying our online casino offerings.

What do you think would be the most relevant topics of discussion in this edition?

I expect AI to remain a big topic for the industry. For the past few years, almost everyone has had access to larger datasets, but AI is the real game changer that allows us to deliver meaning and opportunities from this information and subsequently create market-leading products across the full sports betting value chain.

Without the application of AI-generated solutions, data is just a set of coordinates and of not much use. On our stand, guests will see how we’re using cutting-edge technology to transform raw sports data into innovative products and services that deliver hyper-personalised, hyper-smart and hyper-immersive experiences for bettors.

Artificial Intelligence is evolving rapidly and Sportradar is one of the companies ahead of the curve in this regard. Is there any innovation that the company is going to unveil in the short term?

Sportradar was an early adopter of AI, combining it with our wealth of data to create the next generation of betting products and services. We have the industry’s deepest sets of sports data and we apply AI across our full portfolio of value-adding products. We’ve been accelerating our commitment to this area and hired Behshad Behzadi, our chief product, technology, and AI officer, from Google this year.

At our basketball demonstration, guests will get to see firsthand and in real-time how Computer Vision (a subset of AI) captures player data and how our algorithms process these insights to generate our wealth of hyper-personalised and immersive betting solutions, like advanced visualisations, enhanced in-game markets, and stream overlays.

On our stand, you’ll also find a dedicated GenAI Lab, showcasing the new technologies we have in development. Fuelled by our historical data, these GenAI products include a smart sports “brain”, statistics bots, audio adverts, and podcasts.

During 2024 Sportradar deepened its agreements with sports leagues and associations such as UEFA, MLB and NBA. How important is it to have close ties with these organizations?

The industry has really noticed the new products we have delivered for the likes of the NBA and ATP these past couple of years. It’s great for us to work with rightsholders who are so forward-thinking in harnessing the full potential of their data to unlock its full value for their partners and fans. Close collaboration is essential in order to understand the rightsholder’s vision for their sport and how we can conceptualise exciting ideas that eventually become the newest cutting-edge fan engagement opportunities.

These relationships are also a great example of how we’re using innovative technology to transform the rightsholder’s datasets into value-adding products to help grow their sport. This not only benefits them, but their partners, operators, and fans and bettors directly.

The company has recently opened an office in Sao Paulo. What are Sportradar’s expansion plans in Brazil and the rest of LatAm? How will the beginning of the regulated market in Brazil impact the industry?

We’re committed to supporting the growth of a responsible and sustainable market in Brazil, which has the potential to become one of the largest regulated sports betting markets in the world, with online gross gaming revenue (GGR) projected to more than double over the next five years.

We have been active in the country for nearly a decade, providing sports betting operators with innovative, AI-driven fan engagement solutions to establish market share and drive growth. We partner with leading regional and local sports federations, helping them monetize their data and protect the integrity of their competitions, and we have strong formal working agreements with the Brazilian Federal Police and Ministry of Finance, which oversees the regulation of sports betting.

The opening of our Sao Paulo office marks a major milestone in our strategic expansion into the country and across Latin America and will allow us to strengthen our local presence and foster deeper customer relationships.