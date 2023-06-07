Ohio casinos and racinos reach $204.6m in revenue in April

The Ohio Casino Control Commission has released figures for the month.

US.- Ohio’s casinos and racinos recorded $204.6m in gambling revenue in April, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s 5.1 per cent less than the $215.6m taken in April 2022.

Ohio’s four casinos posted revenue of $86.5m, down 7 per cent from $92.8m last April. Jack Cleveland Casino generated $21.9m, Hollywood Columbus $23m, Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati $22.4m and Hollywood Toledo $19m.

The state’s seven racinos brought in $118.1m, down 3.7 per cent year-on-year. MGM Northfield Park recorded $26.4m, Miami Valley Gaming $20.5m, Scioto Downs $19.7m, JACK Thistledown Racino $16.6m, Hollywood Mahoning Valley $13.8m, Hollywood Dayton $13.1m and Belterra Park $7.5m.

So far in 2023, the 11 establishments have recorded $816.2m in gambling revenue. By this time in 2022, they had brought $782m before setting a record for the year.

Sports betting in Ohio

Ohio‘s combined retail and online sports betting handle was $520.6m in April, down 40 per cent from the $737.2m registered in March. The Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) has reported $3bn in bets in the first four months of the regulated market.

Ohio’s 18 online sportsbooks accounted for 97 per cent of the market in April with $505.6m in bets, down from $715.3m in March. Fanatics, Ohio’s 18th mobile betting option, launched in April. Retail sportsbooks reported $15m.