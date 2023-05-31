Oddsworks goes live with Resorts Casino and Mohegan Sun Casino in New Jersey

Oddsworks has deployed its BETguard Remote Gaming Server (RGS) platform.

US.- Oddsworks, a remote gaming server technology and interactive content firm, has announced that it has deployed its BETguard Remote Gaming Server (RGS) platform and proprietary and third-party content in New Jersey at Resorts and Mohegan Sun online casinos. The state is Oddsworks’ fourth US igaming market.

Shridhar Joshi, Oddsworks’ chief executive officer, said: “We are pleased to be partnering with Resorts and Mohegan Interactive to provide our award-winning content and versatile BETguard platform to the New Jersey igaming market. This launch is in line with our growth strategy that focuses on expanding our presence in each new domestic market that opens, and we look forward to years of joint success there.”

In April, Rush Street Interactive signed a partnership with Oddsworks. The firm deployed its BETguard Remote Gaming Server platform and proprietary and third-party content in New Jersey on the BetRivers app.

New Jersey bill proposes mandatory treatment for underage bettors

New Jersey lawmakers are considering alternative options for dealing with people under 21 who illegally gamble in Atlantic City casinos. A new Senate bill, S-1599, would give courts the option of requiring compulsive betting treatment and education programmes.

Currently, underage gambling at Atlantic City casinos carries a fine between $500 and $1,000. The proposed bill would allow judges to issue a fine, require treatment or both. According to the bill’s sponsors, senators James Beach, Shirley Turner, and co-sponsor Patrick Diegnan, underage people who gamble may have a deeper problem that needs treatment.