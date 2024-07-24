Oddsgate advances in compliance with GLI-33 certification

The GLI-33 certification covers aspects such as security requirements; system integrity; risk management; reporting and audits; and regulatory compliance.

Press release.- Oddsgate continues strengthening its commitment to regulatory standards by obtaining its third certification from Gaming Laboratories International (GLI), the GLI-33.

With a 2024 agenda prioritising integrity matters and expanding to new markets, the company has met its goals by obtaining licenses in crucial countries such as Romania and certifications like GLI-13 and GLI-19.

Established as a benchmark in the market, GLI is a respected entity in the gaming and lottery sector, building its reputation since 1989. With a global network of laboratories across six continents, the company holds both American and international accreditations, ensuring compliance with ISO/IEC standards and technical expertise in the gaming, betting, and lottery industries.

The Brazilian government approves GLI to certify companies and conducts rigorous and thorough testing. In this context, Tiago Almeida, co-founder of Oddsgate, highlights that this process elevates the industry’s standards, especially in a market with recent regulations. By strictly following all the high criteria established, Oddsgate celebrates this advancement, which will bring more quality and security to its activities.

The certification is also strategic for the federal standards already offered to many Brazilian operators and their “.bet.br” domains in pursuit of their local federal Brazilian licence.

The GLI-33 certification covers aspects such as:

Security Requirements: Protection of sensitive data and system integrity.

System Integrity: Accuracy and fairness in betting operations.

Risk Management: Detection and mitigation of fraud and errors.

Reporting and Audits: Transaction logging and auditing.

Regulatory Compliance: Adherence to local laws and regulations.

In addition to many other criteria that ensure trust and transparency on betting platforms.

“Oddsgate is meticulously crafting its strategic initiatives, unwaveringly and continuously striving to elevate our software and services to the highest compliance standards. We aim to cultivate an ecosystem of responsible, secure, and transparent betting for our clients, operators, and the ultimate end player. This partnership with GLI fortifies our position and commitment to these ideals, and this significant accomplishment profoundly gratifies us,” added Tiago Almeida.

Almeida further reinforces that the company will continue this approach and reveals that “The Q4 of 2024 will also be a solid execution period for Oddsgate, as we will announce additional certifications and B2B licenses to make the platform increasingly complete and maintain its innovative products and solutions. “